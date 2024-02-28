A publication by the Economic Confidential has released the list of top-performing ministers under President Tinubu

The report identified FCT Minister Wike, Umahi of Works Minister, and Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo among the top performers

The report said the rating is based on the key performance index (KPIs set for the ministers by Tinubu during swearing-in

Legit.ng's Pascal Oparada has reported Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investment and the Economy for over a decade.

The Economic Confidential has released a list of ministers identified as the "top 12 performers" in President Bola Tinubu's administration.

After reviewing the actions of the current Federal Executive Council (FEC) members, the publication highlighted their efforts and achievements since the assumption of office in August 2023.

A new report identifies top-performing ministers under President Tinubu Credit: State House

Source: Facebook

Tinubu reels out KPIs to ministers

At the swearing-in, President Tinubu announced that Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) would be deployed to assess the impact of the ministers and their ministries.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The report said:

"Some Ministers have shown competence in their respective duties. Beyond pragmatic initiatives and impactful programmes, the performing ministers also deploy effective media relations and strategic stakeholder engagements."

Wike, Umahi, and others make the list

Minister of Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Wike is on the list for establishing the FCT Civil Service Commission to guarantee career progression, ordering contractors to complete ongoing road, rail and township projects, and prioritising security measures, revenue generation, and the original Abuja master plan.

Minister of Finance and Economy Wale Edun is included in reforms to revamp the economy, such as removing fuel subsidies worth over N400bn monthly, spearheading alternative ways to generate more revenues, and expanding the scope of direct cash transfer schemes to millions of more households across the country.

Health and Social Welfare Minister, Prof. Muhammed Ali Pate: For attracting development partners to support Nigeria's healthcare, introducing the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine into national immunisation, launching the Multiple Micronutrient Supplements (MMS) to improve maternal health, and facilitating $1 billion MoU towards the elimination of Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs).

Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo made the list for clearing a backlog of over 200,000 international passports within a few weeks of his appointment, implementing automation of the passport application process, and facilitating the E-gates system at airports to reduce passengers' physical contact with immigration officers.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Malagi: Recognised for regular press briefings on governance, decorum during interactions and comments, engagements with stakeholders to address burning issues, and unification of the National Value Charter, which provides guidelines on citizens' rights and government's expectations.

The report acknowledged the plans by the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, to generate $20 billion from the global blue economy worth $1.5 trillion annually, create two million jobs every year through marine activities, and support stakeholders within the maritime sector.

Other top performers

Minister of Women Affairs Ohanenye Uju Kennedy is on the list for championing the fight against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) through criminal justice system reform, inclusion of women in peace-building processes, and hosting of capacity-building activities under the Women Economic Empowerment (WEE) programme.

Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake: For decisive actions including license revocation, spearheading enhanced security measures, launching revised guidelines for community development agreements (CDA) to protect citizens near mining operations, and signing a MOU on technology capable of exploring mineral resources up to 10,000 metres below earth's surface.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Doris Uzoka-Anite made the list for securing about $30 billion in foreign investment commitments in less than six months and facilitating bilateral agreements with Germany and the United Kingdom for artisan licensing skills to enhance the employability of youths.

Minister of Works, David Umahi: For warning contractors to meet the required standard within stipulated periods, forming a team of retired security personnel to protect construction sites and workers, and approving the use of concrete in most carriageways as it offers superior durability and less maintenance compared to asphalt.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo prioritises strict compliance with safety regulations for efficient air travel, upgrades airports, runways, and other aviation facilities and services, and improves capacity development to ensure professionals receive adequate training and support.

Minister of Communications, Innovations and Digital Economy Bosun Tijani is on the list for launching the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) through NITDA to develop 3 million techies by 2025 and attracting investors for projects such as the laying of approximately $2 billion fibre infrastructure across Nigeria.

Tinubu’s minister Bosun Tijani gets new appointment

Legit.ng reported that Bosun Tijani, one of the 45 ministerial nominees of President Bola Tinubu, who the Nigerian Senate confirmed, has announced the approval of his application as a visiting professor at the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa.

Tijani announced this via his Twitter handle @bosuntijani on Friday, August 11.

Source: Legit.ng