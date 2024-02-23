Global site navigation

BREAKING: Ex-NPA President, Akpata, Emerges LP Gov Candidate in Edo

by  Bada Yusuf

Former National Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Olumide Akpata has been declared winner of the Edo Labour Party (LP) Governorship primary election.

The Deputy governor of Abia State, Ikechukwu Emetu, the Chairman of the Edo Labour Party poll, made the declaration after collating the results.

Akpata's emergence came shortly after the All Progressives Congress (APC) produced its candidate in a rerun primary and barely 24 hours after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) produced two candidates for the election that was scheduled for September.

