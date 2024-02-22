Asue Ighodalo emerged victorious in the Edo state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial primaries, beating nine other candidates

The election, which took place on February 22nd, saw Ighodalo garnering 577 votes, securing his position as the party's candidate

The election was conducted at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in the heart of Edo State's capital

Benin, Edo - Asue Ighodalo emerged victorious in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary for Edo State, surpassing contenders including Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu.

According to The Nation, the election, which took place in Benin City, saw Ighodalo secure 577 votes at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, clinching the party's gubernatorial candidacy for the September 2024 election.

The deputy governor polled only one vote, while Ighodalo polled more than 500 votes. Photo Credit: Philip Shaibu/@HRH_Ujuaku

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, the Edo PDP Primary Electoral Committee Chairman, officially declared Ighodalo the winner.

As quoted by Channels TV, Governor Lawal said:

“I, therefore, declare Asuelimen Ighodalo the winner of this concluded primary today with a total vote of 577. Thank you, ladies and gentlemen.

“Therefore, I hereby return him elected as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the upcoming election in Edo State. My brother, congratulations.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Governor polled only one vote in the election.

Ighodalo's appreciation speech

During his acceptance speech, Ighodalo, attired in a white kaftan and accompanied by his wife, Ifenyinwa Ighodalo, expressed gratitude to delegates, supporters, and the PDP.

He said:

“I am actually, totally humbled,” Ighodalo said. “I thank the good people of Edo State. In the last four months, I have got to meet them more.”

Ighodalo also commended the current Governor, Godwin Obaseki, for establishing a solid basis and vowed to dedicate his utmost effort to the state's progress.

He said:

“I am only a tool in this process and I promise you all I will be a good tool. By the grace of God, Edo State will move from where Governor Obaseki stopped.”

Before his candidacy announcement, a faction within the party had already declared Shaibu as the PDP's gubernatorial nominee through a separate voting process.

