The Supreme Court has dismissed an application seeking to remove Governor Uzodinma from office based on alleged irregularities in his APC nomination

The court dismissed the PDP's application, describing it as frivolous and noting that Uzodimma is qualified to contest as the state governor

The apex court in its judgment on Tuesday, also awarded a N40 million fine against Mike Ozekhome, PDP's lawyer, for bringing the matter to its jurisdiction

FCT, Abuja - The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, December 5, ruled on the application of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking to remove Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state from office.

Supreme Court throws out PDP suit, ruled in favour of Uzodimma as Imo state governor. Photo credit: Hope Uzodimma

As reported by Vanguard, a seven-man panel of the court, led by Justice Inyang Okoro, dismissed PDP's application, noting the apex court declined jurisdiction on the matter.

How the Supreme Court delivered its judgment

The application, initially brought by Uche Nwosu of Action Alliance (AA), sought to remove Uzodinma from office on the premise that he was not validly nominated by the All Progressives Congress, APC, to contest the election that led to his first tenure in 2019.

Specifically, the PDP and its candidate, Emeka Ihedioha, prayed to the Supreme Court to give effect to its 2019 verdict that disqualified Nwosu on the ground that he was nominated by both the AA and the All Progressives Congress (APC), to contest the election.

PDP during trial, argued that recognizing Nwosu as APC's candidate created a legal conundrum, further questioning the validity of Uzodinma's governorship given the double nomination issue.

The Supreme Court however ruled on Tuesday, that it lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the appeal and labeled it as frivolous, imposing a personal cost of N40 million against Mike Ozehkome who represented the PDP and Ihedioha.

Remarkably, the case, which stayed over three years in the docket of the apex court, was initially fixed for hearing in October but was later deferred until after the recent governorship poll in the state that led to Uzodinma’s re-election.

Imo election 2023: Uzodimma speaks on victory

Earlier, Governor Hope Uzodimma shared an update regarding his victory in the Saturday, November 11, governorship election.

Recall that Uzodimma was declared the winner of the 2023 governorship election in Imo state.

Speaking on the development, the Imo state government on Monday, November 13, said Uzodimma won because there was no crisis in the APC before and during the poll.

