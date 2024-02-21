Senator Adams Oshiomhole has opened up on his discussions with President Tinubu regarding the Edo state governorship election

The former governor disclosed that Tinubu is in support of a free, fair and credible election in the PDP-controlled state

Oshiomhole added that Tinubu is not in support of zoning but rather a more qualified candidate

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

State House, Abuja - On Wednesday, February 21, the former Governor of Edo State, Senator Adams Oshiomhole said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not support the zoning of the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the rescheduled primaries Thursday.

Oshiomhole says Tinubu does not support zoning. Photo credit: Adams Oshiomhole, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Edo election: Tinubu speaks on power shift

Oshiomhole, a former national chairman of the APC, made this known to the State House correspondents after private talks with President Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, the Punch reported.

His visit comes amidst disputes trailing the APC governorship primary, which was declared inconclusive by the party’s national working committee following the emergence of three candidates.

Recall that Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state coordinated the Saturday, February 17, 2024, primary election exercise as the chairman of the APC primary election committee.

However, the poll was trailed with controversies and produced three winners. Following the outcome of the poll, Oshiomhole was accused of trying to impose Mr Dennis Idahosa on the party.

Tinubu not interested in zoning, Oshiomhole said

More so, Edo APC stakeholders who opposed Idahosa argued that he shares the exact origins, Edo South Senatorial District, as the incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki, rounding up his second four-year term.

They advocated a rotation of power to a different zone.

However, Oshiomhole insisted that such a turn-by-turn” democracy denies the state of qualified candidates to run for the top office. He said his talks with Tinubu saw the President expressing his commitment to a free and fair primary.

Oshiomhole said President Tinubu has also ruled out any zoning arrangement in the state, Channels TV reported.

APC drops Uzodinma as chairman of fresh Edo guber primary

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) removed Governor Hope Uzodimma as the chairman of the elections committee.

Legit.ng reports that this follows the controversy that trailed Saturday’, February, 17, governorship primary in Edo state.

The Imo state governor was replaced with his counterpart from Cross River state, Bassey Otu, who was formerly the deputy chairman of the seven-member committee.

Legit.ng reports that the Imo governor's removal was disclosed in a statement issued on Wednesday, February 21, by the APC national organising secretary, Sulaiman Argungu.

Source: Legit.ng