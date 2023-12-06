The nation's ruling All Progressives Congress is making moves to take over Anambra state

This comes after the results of the 2023 presidential election where the APC did not get the majority of teh votes in the region

The APC led by Abdullahi Ganduje is working closely with top southeast governors and senators to ensure Anambra is secured for the ruling party

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

An emerging report has it that governors elected under the platform of teh ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are holding a crucial meeting with teh party's national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Reason Uzodimma, Gov Sule, others meet Ganduje in Abuja emerges

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state, his Nasarawa state counterpart, Abdullahi Sule; Yobe state Governor, Mai Mala Buni; Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, and two former Anambra governorship candidates, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and Uche Ekwunife, are currently having a closed-door meeting with the leadership of the APC.

The APC big wigs, who arrived at the secretariat on Wednesday, December 6, were warmly received by the Ganduje before they commenced the meeting.

A former Anambra south senator and chieftain of the party, Andy Uba, was also part of the delegation.

Although the agenda for their meeting was not made public, The Punch reported that the party is trying to reform and restructure the Anambra APC, to become vibrant ahead of the next governorship, presidential, and National Assembly elections.

“From what we heard, the NWC in conjunction with the APC governors are trying to model the Anambra political structure and machination in a similar way as the Rivers chapter. There are also whispers that the new APC structure may be handed over to Senator Ubah and Ekwunife,” the source explained.

The political roundtable comes barely one week after Anambra APC formally welcomed Ubah, Ekwunife, and their supporters into the party.

It was the first time Ubah, after joining the APC on October 12, would be visiting the APC fold in Anambra.

