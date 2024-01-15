Former presidents are present as Governor Uzodimma takes the oath of office for the second time

It was a momentous occasion as Uzodimma was sworn into office as Imo governor, surrounded by President Tinubu, former President Obasanjo, Jonathan and some governors

This comes after the Imo governor emerged victorious in the re-election exercise held on March 18, 2023

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo joined other important Nigerians on Monday, January 15, to attend the inauguration of the governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma.

The event which marked Uzodimma's second term in office, had in attendance other prominent dignitaries, such as the Senate President Godswill Akpabio and the Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, The Nation reported.

Obasanjo and former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan walked hand in hand with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the inauguration ceremony, hosted by Nigerian comedian Okey Bakassi.

Also, Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state was humbly represented by his deputy Onyekachi Ibezim at the occasion.

Interestingly, Imo residents disregarded the sit-at-home movement in the southeast state and trooped out in their large numbers to witness the big occasion.

Channels TV reported that Uzodimma took the oath of office at around 3:24 pm at the Dan Ayiam Stadium in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Supreme Court delivers judgment in suit seeking sack of Uzodimma

Meanwhile, Uzodimma's swearing-in ceremony comes after the Supreme Court, on Tuesday, December 5, ruled on the application of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking to remove Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state from office.

A seven-man panel of the court, led by Justice Inyang Okoro, dismissed PDP's application, noting the apex court declined jurisdiction on the matter.

Imo election 2023: Uzodimma speaks on victory

Earlier, Governor Hope Uzodimma shared an update regarding his victory in the Saturday, November 11, 2023 governorship election.

Recall that Uzodimma was declared the winner of the 2023 governorship election in Imo state.

Speaking on the development, the Imo state government on Monday, November 13, said Uzodimma won because there was no crisis in the APC before and during the poll.

