Benin City, Edo state - The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has said Julius Abure, the Labour Party (LP) national chairman, was arrested for attempted murder illegal possession of firearms, and related offences.

As reported by Channels Television, the spokesperson for the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Zone 5, Tijani Momoh, disclosed Abure was arrested on Wednesday afternoon, February 21, in Benin City, the Edo state capital.

Labour Party chairman, Julius Abure, is presently in the police net.

The police official noted that Abure and four others were arrested over a petition written against them by a petitioner whose name he did not mention.

He said:

“I wish to confirm the arrest of the factional chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure and four others.

“It has to do with a written petition that was endorsed by the AIG Zone 5 from the office of the Inspector General of Police.

“There are video clips, recordings of the petitioner being assaulted, being beaten when he came home last year to conduct ward matters,” Momoh said.

“It is a case of attempted murder, conspiracy, illegal possession of arms and other related offences.

“They were also in possession of firearms; a short gun and three rounds of ammunition.

“Investigation is ongoing. They were just arrested today. More details will be provided later."

Nigerians react to Julius Abure's arrest

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians on social media are reacting to Abure's arrest.

Many wondered what could have led to the public embarrassment of the LP chieftain.

More to come...

