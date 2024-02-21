In the build-up to the scheduled rerun of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primaries on Thursday, February 22, the African Civil Society Forum (ACSC) has called for Senator Hope Uzodimma, the chairman of the Edo APC governorship primary election, to step aside to ensure the credibility of the ongoing process.

The Forum has also appealed to all stakeholders involved in the APC primaries in Edo state to adhere to the principles of the rule of law, fairness, and transparency.

President Bola Tinubu was hailed for ensuring a proper democratic process in the primaries. Photo Credit: Segun Adeyemi

Source: Original

The group said:

"We hereby call on Sen. Hope Uzodinma, the Chairman of Edo APC governorship primary election to step aside, having conducted a shabby primary which is described by Nigerians as quagmire to build trust on the process."

The party declared the governorship election held in Edo state last Saturday as inconclusive, prompting the decision to conclude the process on Thursday, February 22, 2024.

Three of the 12 candidates vying for governorship asserted victory following a contentious primary election.

Dr. Tunji Asaolu, Chairman of the African Civil Society Forum, emphasized the importance of conducting the rescheduled process with integrity and adherence to democratic values.

He stressed the need for Nigerians, particularly APC members, to have faith in the election committee, which they feel is not represented by Governor Hope Uzodimma.

Group hail Tinubu's intervention

Asaolu said:

"We wish to appreciate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces for his timely intervention on the Edo APC Governorship primary election that produced three candidates.

"Mr President intervention which led to the cancellation of the entire exercise has justified his position as a true democrat with fatherly love for all Nigerians."

The recent events concerning the Edo State APC Governorship Primary Election have drawn widespread attention, according to the group. They said participants in the democratic process must handle this situation with care and fairness.

They applaud President Tinubu for his prompt involvement in resolving the issue and commend his fatherly approach to resolving the disputed primary election, demonstrating his dedication to democratic ideals. They stress the importance of adhering to democratic principles.

Source: Legit.ng