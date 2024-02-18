The APC publicity secretary in Plateau state, Sylvanus Namang, has been reportedly assassinated by some hoodlums on Sunday morning

Namang was said to have been gunned down outside his hotel in Pankshin town of Pankshin LGA, where he had travelled to for burial from Saturday

A chieftain of the APC, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, confirmed his death, adding that the party would soon make an official statement about the incident

Jos, Plateau - The Plateau state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s publicity secretary, Sylvanus Namang, has been reportedly gunned down in the Pankshin town of Pankshin local government area of the state.

This was disclosed by an official of the party who did not want to be named, adding that the APC chieftain died as a result of the injuries sustained from the gun attack.

Who is Namang, the assassinated APC's spokesperson

According to Daily Trust, the source maintained that the late Namang was a reliable ally, committed to the growth of the party, particularly at the grassroots and state levels. The source maintained that the APC will soon issue an official statement to reveal the circumstances around his death.

It was learnt that the APC publicity secretary was gunned down in front of his hotel room in the area when some hoodlums opened gunfire at him at about 7:30 am on Sunday, February 18.

Sources privy to Namang's movement disclosed that he left home on Saturday, February 17, for burial in the area where he was suddenly killed the following day.

The political and tribal crisis in Plateau

Plateau state is one of the states bedevilling with the menace of insecurity, which has always been a result of tribal and religious differences.

Also, the north-central state recently experienced some political crisis following the judgment of the Supreme Court, which reinstated Governor Caleb Mutfwang.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers who were earlier sacked by the lower court for the same reasons Mutfwang was reinstated have agitated that the APC lawmakers favoured by the judgment should vacate their seats.

