The Supreme Court has announced that it will deliver its judgment on the appeal against the sacking of Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau state on Friday

This was confirmed in a statement by the PDP and APC on Thursday, and the latter called on its members to remain decorum irrespective of the outcome of the court

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja sacked Governor Mutfwang on the grounds that the PDP did not have a structure when he was elected on the platform

Jos, Plateau - The Supreme Court has said it will, on Friday, January 12, deliver its judgment on the suit seeking to reverse the verdict that nullified the election of Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau state by the Court of Appeal.

According to The Punch, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s legal adviser in Plateau state, P.E. Dakyen, confirmed the date to newsmen in a statement on Thursday, January 11.

Supreme Court to deliver judgment on the sacking of Governor Mutfwang on Friday

PDP, APC confirmed the Supreme Court's date to deliver judgment of Governor Mutfwang's appeal

Dakyen stated that the PDP counsels have been officially notified about the notice. His statement reads in part:

“Take notice that judgment in the Plateau State Governorship Appeal at the Supreme Court is scheduled to be delivered on Friday, January 12, 2024."

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state also confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday and urged its members to restrain themselves from violence and remain calm irrespective of the outcome of the poll.

According to the APC, the opposition in the state had a culture of maintaining decorum and peace in all its conducts and urged its members to sustain such a culture.

Why Court of Appeal sacked Governor Caleb Mutfwang

The victory of Governor Mutfwang of the PDP was earlier upheld by the tribunal sitting in Plateau, and the petition of the APC was dismissed.

However, the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja nullified the election of the governor on the ground that the PDP did not have a structure, in line with a federal high court judgment, as of the time Mutfwang contested under the party.

Source: Legit.ng