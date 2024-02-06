The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau state has terminated the employment of all the heads of tertiary institutions in the state.

The sacking of the heads of the institutions was disclosed in a statement by the secretary to the state government (SSG), Samuel Jatau, in Jos, the state capital, on Tuesday, February 6.

Governor Mutfwang sacks all heads of tertiary institutions in Plateau Photo Credit: Caleb Mutfwang

Source: Twitter

According to the statement, the affected institutions include the Plateau University, Bokkos; Plateau Polytechnic, Barkin-Ladi; Colleges of Health Technology, Zawan and Pankshin; and College of Education, Gindri, Daily Nigerian reported.

Jatau said:

”The dissolution and removal is with immediate effect.”

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

He further disclosed that Governor Mutfwang had approved the dissolution of the Plateau State University's governing board.

The governor subsequently thanks the heads of the state's institutions for their service in their capacities, and they have been directed to hand over to the next most senior officials in the institutions.

The SSG also noted in his statement that Governor Mutfwang had cancelled all the recruitment exercises that were carried out by the institution between October 2022 and early 2023.

He said:

”Consequently, application for an all-inclusive recruitment for all tertiary institutions will be advertised.”

Source: Legit.ng