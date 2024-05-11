A Catholic reverend father posted the results of his nephews who took part in the 2024 JAMB examination

The twins made the family proud because they both scored above 300 marks out of the 400 obtainable in UTME

While Maikudi Hassan Phineboaz scored 343, his brother, Maikudi Hussaini Mahersha, scored 341 in UTME

Two boys who are twins sat for JAMB UTME 2024 and they scored different marks.

The boys who did very well in the UTME are said to be students of Christ College Zaria, Kaduna students.

Nigerian twins who wrote JAMB scored different marks. Photo credit: Facebook/Julius Ogwu and Tech Cabal.

Their results were shared on Facebook by Julius Ogwu, a Catholic priest who said the kids are his nephews.

He wrote:

"Their mother's name is Juliana Ogwu. She's my eldest sister. Their school is Christ College Zaria. Please help me celebrate these my twin nephews on this outstanding performance."

According to the information shared by Father Julius, the twin boys are named Maikudi Hassan Phineboaz and Maikudi Hussaini Mahersha.

Phineboaz scored 343, and his twin brother, Mahersha, scored 341 out of the 400 UTME obtainable marks.

The twin's JAMB exam results got many netizens excited as some said the two almost scored the same thing.

Facebook reactions

Adama Reuben Enemona said:

"This is goodnews. Congratulations to them."

Eucharia Ajuma Ugbena commented:

"Wonderful, congratulations."

Eleojo Joy Agama Ebeh said:

"This is really outstanding. Congratulations to our children. Wishing them greater achievements in their academic pursuits."

Philip Egwu said:

"Congratulations Guys. Excellent Performance. Keep it up."

SirCharles Ogili commented:

"Congratulations to them. We celebrate these genuine high scores."

Margaret Alumuku said:

"Congratulations to you both.. Greater heights in all your endeavours."

Gabriel Eleojo Matthew said:

"This is awesome. Congratulations to them and the entire family."

