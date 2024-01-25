The DHQ has said it was going to invite the chairman of CAN in Plateau state to substantiate his allegation

Rev Timothy Daluk, the CAN chairman in the Manga LGA of the state, alleged that the military has been coordinating the killings of Christians and destruction of property in the LG

In a statement on Thursday morning, the military expressed its neutrality in securing Plateau and Nigeria at large

Jos, Plateau - The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has expressed its readiness to invite Rev Timothy Daluk, the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, in the Manga local government area of Plateau state.

This was contained in a statement by the acting director of defence information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, stating that the meeting between the Christian leader and the DHQ was a result of Daluk's comment against the military.

Recall that Daluk earlier alleged that the Nigerian military was supervising the killings of Christians and the destruction of properties in Plateau recently.

CAN leader accuses Nigerian army of impartiality in Plateau

The cleric alleged that the military had sent all the Christians out of the new market and allowed the Muslims to come around and burn their houses.

According to The Punch, Daluk made the allegation in a video. His statement reads in part:

“I am here to report the situation happening in Mangu Local Government for the whole world to understand. What is happening in Mangu at this particular point in time, the military are the ones sending our people away for the militia to burn their houses."

Military says it remains neutral in defending the country

It was further stated that a response from the DHQ stated that the military was in the process of inviting Daluk to come and substantiate the claim because people are used to being emotional about their judgment in a situation like this.

The DHQ's response reads in part:

"It is not unusual for emotions to cloud people’s judgment when they have been confronted with a very traumatising experience."

Killings in Plateau despite 24-hour curfew

Legit.ng earlier reported that the killings in Plateau state are becoming alarming following the recent development of fresh attacks in some local communities.

Less than 24 hours after the state government declared a curfew in Mangu local government, another attack has been recorded.

A resident of the attacked village confirmed this to a journalist a few hours after declaring the curfew.

