At the moment, political pundits are observing the drama in Edo state politics as all is not well in the camp of the ruling PDP and APC

While Obaseki and his deputy are at loggerheads over who becomes the next governor, the APC is also having an internal crisis over its flagbearer in the forthcoming state election

Of recent, a former commissioner, Andrew Emwanta, dumped APC because of the drama that occurred during Saturday's primary election that produced three winners

Following the outcome of the just concluded gubernatorial election primaries, a former Edo state commissioner for communication and orientation, Andrew Emwanta, has resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Emwanta quit the party after APC primaries in Edo produced three winners on Saturday. Photo credit: Andrew Emwanta

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Punch, the former commissioner resigned because of the flawed governorship primaries, which took place on Saturday, February 17.

Recall that Saturday's primaries produced three winners. The chairman of the electoral committee of the primary, Governor Hope Uzodimma, announced Dennis Idahosa as the winner.

The primary's returning officer, Dr. Stanley Ugboajah, announced Senator Monday Okpebholo as the chosen candidate for the APC and declared Okpebholo as the winner.

Also, Ojo Babatunde, who claimed to be representing the returning officers in all the local governments, declared Anamero Dekeri as the winner of the election.

In a letter to the ward chairman, Ward 7, Egor local government area and made available to journalists on Monday, February 19, Emwanta said:

“I am writing to formally tender my resignation from the membership of the All Progressives Congress, effective from today, the 18th day of February 2024.

“My decision to resign from the party stems from its lack of internal democracy, flowing from the flawed process of the just concluded Edo governorship primaries. It has left me with no confidence in the party’s leadership structure and sense of political ethos."

Umakhihe withdraws from Edo guber race

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the former permanent secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Ernest Umakhihe, stepped down from the race on the platform of the APC on Friday, February 16.

In a statement signed by Umakhihe, dated February 16 and made available to The Punch on Saturday, February 17, he said his withdrawal was to engender peace and unity in the APC.

As reported by The Nation, he immediately declared support for the youthful representative of Ovia constituency in the House of Representatives, Dennis Idahosa, who he described as “the choice of the party.”

