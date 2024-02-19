The former Governor of Kwara state, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has landed in the Ilorin office of the EFCC

He is currently being interrogated over the corruption allegations during his time as governor of the state

The EFCC head of media and publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed that the former governor responded to the commission’s invitation

Kwara state, Ilorin - A former governor of Kwara state, Abdulfatah Ahmed, is being quizzed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over multi-billion naira transactions during his time as governor of the state.

Former Gov Ahmed is under serious interrogation over alleged N9bn fraud diversion during his tenure in Kwara state. Photo credit: Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Ahmed was seen arriving at the Ilorin office of the anti-graft agency on Monday morning, February 19.

Channels Television reported that the EFCC invited the former governor and he is currently answering questions as to how these monies under his administration were spent.

The Nation reported that the former Governor is currently being grilled by a crack team of operatives at the headquarters of the EFCC in Jabi Abuja.

One of the sources said:

“And for the past seven hours, he has been in the interrogation room, writing statements.

“Though details of the case are still sketchy as of press time, I think it is connected to how funds to the tune of about N9billion were diverted from the coffers of Kwara State Government during his tenure as Governor of Kwara state between 2011 and 2019.

“He is also expected to account for his time as Commissioner for Finance in the administration of Bukola Saraki, a former President of the Senate.”

Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC head of media and publicity, disclosed that the former governor responded to the commission’s invitation. Uwujaren, however, declined further details.

Ahmed was governor of the North Central state between May 2011 and May 2019 before he handed over to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq but the EFCC has reopened his corruption case file.

