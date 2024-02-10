The Edo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is set to head to the primaries to determine their rightful flagbearer

The APC National Gubernatorial Aspirants Screening Committee on Saturday, February 10, cleared twelve aspirants who will face off at the primaries

The primaries are scheduled for next week, Saturday, February 17, and the winner will be determined on the same day

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State has approved all 12 governorship aspirants for the party's ticket in the upcoming September governorship election.

The National Gubernatorial Aspirants Screening Committee headed by Prof. Taoheed Abdul Adedoja approved the aspirants after thorough screening, The Nation reported.

After a two-day screening process, the committee granted all aspirants permission to participate in the party's primary next Saturday.

This decision was announced by the APC National Organising Secretary, Alhaji Sulaiman Muhammadu Arugungu, in a statement released in Abuja early Saturday, February 9.

Arugungu stated that all approved aspirants will receive a Certificate of Screening clearance by noon at the party Secretariat on Saturday.

Who are the aspirants?

The approved candidates comprise a diverse group, including former Minister of State for National Economic Planning, Prince Clem Agba; Senator Monday Okpebholo of Edo Central; former Deputy Governor Hon. Lucky Imasuen; Etsako Federal Constituency's representative, Hon. Anamero Sunday Dekeri; Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who previously contested for APC governorship; and Engr. Gideon Ikhine.

Also among the cleared are Col. David Imuse, the immediate past Edo APC chairman, Major. General Charles Airhiavbere (Rtd), former Executive Director of Finance and Administration at the NDDC; ex-Governor Oserheimen Osunbor; Dr. Blessing Agbohmere, former Zonal Organizing Secretary (South-South); Hon. Dennis Idahosa, representing Ovia South/West-Ovia North/East Federal Constituency; and Dr. Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe.

