Kano-born billionaire Aminu Dantata has supported the bill to alter Nigeria's constitution from presidential to parliamentary

According to Dantata, the parliamentary system of government is less expensive than the presidential system Nigeria is practising today

The business mogul revealed his stance on the development while the 60 lawmakers promoting the bill visited him at his residence

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

Kano - Aminu Dantata, Kano's renowned business mogul, has supported the propositions of 60 lawmakers in the House of Representatives who are advocating for a parliamentary system of leadership in the ongoing constitutional review.

The well-respected billionaire disclosed his position when he received an advocacy visit from the lawmakers who were led by the minority leader at his residence in Kano on Thursday, February 15, Daily Trust reported.

Dantata speaks on Nigeria's switching to a parliamentary system of government Photo Credit: National Assembly

Source: Twitter

Kano businessman Dantata speaks on the parliamentary system

Dantata said:

“Thank you very much for coming to my house: I pray for the success of this gigantic movement.

“The parliamentary system is better for this country as it is much cheaper, while presidential is too expensive.

“I pray you have the support of your colleagues and pray Allah should give you wisdom and guide you to achieve this noble job in assisting this country.”

How many lawmakers support the parliamentary system?

On Wednesday, February 14, a group of lawmakers began the campaign to transition Nigeria's constitution from the presidential system of government to the parliamentary system.

According to the lawmakers, who were 60 in number, the alteration of the constitution became necessary to reduce the country's cost of governance amid economic challenges.

During the plenary on Wednesday, the bill was read on the floor of the house.

The spokesperson for the bill's sponsors in the national assembly, Abdussamad Dasuki, said they were standing on the line of history as lawmakers across party lines and regional boundaries to present the bill to alter the constitution to transit to the parliamentary system.

Read more House of Representatives news here:

Full list: Reps member Oluwole Oke proposes creation of new states in Nigeria

Betta Edu: Speaker Abbas Speaks on Corruption Allegation Against Gbajabiamila

Fresh Tension as PDP House of Reps Candidate Gunned Down

Lawmaker says Tinubu presented empty budget box

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tinubu had been accused of fooling the national assembly members by presenting an empty budget box.

Yusuf Shitu Galambi of the NNPP from Jigawa state in the House of Representatives made the allegation in an interview on Friday morning.

Galambi urged Nigerians to ask any lawmaker who spoke against his claim to provide a copy of the sectoral allocation for the budget.

Source: Legit.ng