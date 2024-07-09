The House of Representatives has passed a bill proposing an additional 74 seats for women in the national assembly to the second reading

Benjamin Kalu, the deputy speaker of the house, led 12 others to sponsor the bill, seeking to reserve one seat each in the Senate and the House of Reps for women

According to the bill, if passed through, the number would commence at the end of the current National Assembly tenure

A bill proposing the creation of 74 additional seats for women in the federal parliament has passed its second reading in the House of Representatives.

The bill, sponsored by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu and 12 others, aims to amend the 1999 Constitution to reserve one seat for women in the Senate and House of Representatives for each state and the Federal Capital Territory.

According to The Punch, the proposed law would take effect after the current National Assembly term ends and be reviewed every 16 years.

Reps seek to alter Section 91 of the Nigerian Constitution

The bill also seeks to alter Section 91 of the Constitution to provide three special seats for women in State Houses of Assembly.

Joshua Gana, the bill's proponent, argued that the proposed law would address the significant imbalance and underrepresentation of women in the National Assembly and state legislatures.

Gana emphasized that the bill aims to empower women, ensure their voices are heard, and enable them to contribute to shaping the legislative landscape and national development.

The bill's supporters argue that despite the Constitution guaranteeing equal rights, women's representation in the legislature has been alarmingly low, and this bill seeks to address that disparity.

House leaders support gender bill

The House spokesman, Akin Rotimi, stated widespread agreement exists on the need for more women to be represented in parliament.

Additionally, the minority leader, Kingsley Chinda, expressed his support for the bill, emphasizing the importance of addressing the underrepresentation of women in the legislature.

