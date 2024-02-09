The House of Representatives speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, has called on the security agencies to carry out a thorough investigation of corruption allegations against Femi Gbajabiamila

Gbajabiamila, the chief of staff to the president, has been alleged to be involved in the corruption allegation the suspended minister of humanitarian affairs, Betta Edu, was being investigated for

But Abba dismissed the allegation against Gbajabiamila as unfounded while calling on Nigerians to desist from spreading fake news

FCT, Abuja - Tajudeen Abbas, the speaker of the House of Representatives, has urged the security agencies to commence an investigation on the corruption allegation levelled against Femi Gbajabiamila, the chief of staff to the president

Abbas made the call on Thursday, February 8, during a press conference on the state of the country.

Abbas on Gbajabiamila vs Betta Edu

Gbajabiamila, who was the immediate past speaker of the house, has been accused of corruption that involved the suspended minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, Betta Edu, The Punch reported.

Speaking on the allegation, Abbas called on Nigerians to desist from spreading fake news and make constructive criticism so that government officials can be properly made accountable.

He posited that the allegation against the president's chief of staff can undermine the democracy of the country.

Speaker sends message to Nigerians

The Zaria-born politician said defamation on social media could endanger the reputation of an individual or an organisation, adding that they are targeted at political opponents.

The speaking then said:

"The recent unjustified and baseless allegations against the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, point to the danger of an unfettered and unaccountable social media. Such acts not only undermine the integrity of our democracy but also erode the fabric of our national unity."

Abbas said Gbajabiamila was just one out of millions of Nigerians facing cyberbullying and daily coordinated defamation. He stressed that many of the victims did not have the privilege enjoyed by the former speaker.

