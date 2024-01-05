The House of Representatives is currently considering about 47 bills, which are at the second reading, to establish new federal universities across the country

An order paper of the house also revealed that there are 56 bills to create federal medical centres in different parts of the country

The lawmakers are also looking toward establishing vocational and skill acquisition, cancer research and entrepreneurship centres across the country

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria may increase the number of federal universities to 99 in the coming months as the bill to create 47 new varieties has scaled through the second reading in the House of Representatives.

According to The Punch, no less than 56 bills have a second reading to create Federal Medical Centres across the states of the federation.

How many federal universities are in Nigeria

Currently, Nigeria has 52 federal universities, while some states in the country host more than one.

Also, the House has about 32 bills to establish federal colleges of education, 11 federal colleges of agriculture and five federal polytechnics to the existing federal institutions.

Aside from the 52 federal universities, Nigeria currently have 22 federal medical centres, 27 federal colleges of education and 40 polytechnics.

Some of the bills were said to have been passed by the 9th Assembly but either did not have the required concurrence at the Senate to move to the second reading or the president did not sign them.

Nigeria government to create vocational and skill acquisition centres

If the bills pass through and are established, some institutions will be universities of science and technology, agriculture, aviation, medicine, and engineering.

According to findings from the national assembly, the lawmakers are considering different bills to create more vocational and skill acquisition, cancer research and entrepreneurship centres.

For instance, Lagos has requested the establishment of three new federal medical centres to add to the existing one. This is according to the House order paper that listed the institutions and other bills for consideration.

