The Presidency has replied to Atiku Abubakar and the PDP's lamentations on the current state of the nation

Bayo Onanuga insisted that Tinubu is not going to perform magic overnight instead, he is focused on fixing Nigeria and reviving the economy, which will take time

The APC chieftain maintained further that Atiku's new hobby is focused on criticising Tinubu's government since he failed to secure the presidency in 2023

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Amid soaring inflation rates and food insecurity, the Presidency has claimed that Nigerians enjoy the lowest living costs in Africa.

Presidency disagrees with Atiku over harsh economic realities under Tinubu. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

On Sunday, February 4, it also claimed that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was focused on “solving Nigeria's economic and security challenges,” and while admitting that Tinubu's reforms would cause “immediate pains, but will usher in an era of prosperity in the medium and long terms.”

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, made these assertions in a statement he signed titled ‘Atiku Abubakar and his new hobby’ and posted on his X account on Sunday.

Onanuga’s response followed accusations from Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election, who said Tinubu’s economic policies were dashing hopes, creating pain, and causing despair among Nigerians.

Onanuga wrote:

"ATIKU ABUBAKAR AND HIS NEW HOBBY

"Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has certainly found a new hobby to keep himself busy, having failed to achieve his lifelong ambition of becoming the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He is increasingly carving for himself the role of opposition-in-chief to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his government.

"However, we notice that the former Vice-President, just like in his political contests, is also doing a poor job of it, offering pedestrian and uninformed interventions on our economy and other matters of public concerns."

Source: Legit.ng