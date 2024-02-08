NNPP chieftain has revealed what will make the ruling APC lose the 2027 presidential election

According to him, if the APC refuses to address the current hardship in the country, Nigerians will vote Tinubu out of power in 2027

Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo has predicted a takeover of the political scene in Nigeria by the NNPP in 2027

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, a chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), said the failure of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to meet the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians will open the door for the NNPP in 2027.

NNPP chieftain has said that the party will work on the APC’s failure to develop Nigeria in 2027. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Ajadi made this assertion while reacting to the NNPP victory in the Kano state assembly elections’ rerun.

The NNPP chieftain disclosed that the party is working very hard and will win the 2027 presidential election, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Ajadi urged the ruling APC to prepare for a paradigm shift towards NNPP, outlining key points emphasizing the need for real change and a fresh approach to governance, Daily Independent reported.

“It is not just about political power but addressing fundamental challenges confronting the country, which the APC has not been able to confront frontally”, he said.

Expressing concern over Nigeria’s economy, Ambassador Ajadi labelled it a national embarrassment.

Ajadi's statement followed accusations from Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election, who said Bola Ahmed Tinubu's economic policies were dashing hopes, creating pain, and causing despair among Nigerians.

But on Sunday, February 4, the Presidency claimed that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was focused on "solving Nigeria's economic and security challenges," and while admitting that Tinubu's reforms would cause "immediate pains, but would usher in an era of prosperity in the medium and long terms."

Why Tinubu may lose re-election in 2027

Legit.ng reported earlier that an APC chieftain, Salihu Lukman, made a strong revelation about the chances of the APC in the 2027 election.

Lukman disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was at risk of losing re-election in the 2027 poll.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, December 13, he dropped the hint of an impending rebellion among the ranks of the party in no distant time from now.

Source: Legit.ng