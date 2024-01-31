President Bola Tinubu's economic policy has been rated as a gain for Nigerian considering global economic reality and index since his assumption into office

Okanlawon Gaffar, an analyst who spoke on the matter with Legit.ng, said assessing the economic progress of the president was beyond the naira-to-dollar exchange rate

Gaffar spoke on the background of the claim that the economic policy of President Tinubu has been a loss for Nigerians

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

President Bola Tinubu's removal of the fuel subsidy and the floating of the naira on his assumption to the office of the number one citizen of Nigeria has kept the cost of basic things higher since May 29.

There have been different perceptions about the president's move. While some have argued that the president was taking the right path to the rebirth of a new Nigerian, many believe that the president had failed in his economic strategy.

Tinubu's economic policy gets rated

Source: Twitter

Recently, the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, accused the president of following the advice of the World Bank and the International Monetary Funds without considering the pains Nigerians are going through. Thus, to him, Tinubu's economic policy is a loss to Nigerians.

Why Tinubu's economic policy is a plus for Nigerians

However, Okanlawon Gaffar, a legal practitioner with an in-depth understanding of the economy, shared a contrary view while speaking with Legit.ng in an interview.

The legal luminary was of the opinion that Tinubu's economic policy was a gain for Nigeria, adding that it was beyond the naira-to-dollar exchange rates that many people clamoured about.

According to the legal icon:

One of the most significant parts of democracy is government decision(s) on economic policy. Of course, economic objectives are a constitutional provision. It's well-recognized, so if a wrong decision is made, it will affect all facets of society.

Frankly speaking, the president's economic policy is a gain for Nigerians. The decisions are borne out of taking Nigerians out of wood.

However, the current economic reality is a global phenomenon and not only peculiar to Nigeria alone. Mind you, Nigerians are always concerned about quick results. However, If you check the economic index since the president assumed office, you would have seen tremendous changes. The current economic reality is being measured by some of the ups and downs of foreign currencies in the capital market. It's beyond that.

