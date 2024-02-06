Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

State House, Abuja - The chief of staff (CoS) to the president, Femi Gbajabiamila, and the national security adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, presided over the presidential committee on emergency food intervention in Aso Rock, Abuja.

Although the agenda of the meeting was not made public, The Nation reported on Tuesday, February 6, that it may be linked to the recent protests in some parts of the country over harsh economic conditions.

Nigerians are complaining about growing hardship. Photo credits: @NuhuRibadu, @officialABAT, @femigbaja

Source: Twitter

The meeting, which started at about 5:30 pm, comes amid President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's private visit to France.

Others in the meeting are the minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy Wale Edun; ministers of education, Tahir Mamman; agriculture and food security, Abubakar Kyari; information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris.

Also in the meeting are the minister of state for federal capital territory (FCT), Mariya Mahmoud; minister of state for agriculture and food security, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi; and governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Yemi Cardoso; Vanguard newspaper noted.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu is expected to return to Nigeria either tomorrow, Wednesday, February 7 or Thursday, February 8.

More to follow…

Source: Legit.ng