Governor Sim Fubara has been faced with a lot of issues in recent weeks despite making peace with his predecessor

This time around, the whole event that led to the burning of the Rivers Assembly in 2023, has been brought before the court and those behind it who are Fubara's allies, are charged with terrorism

This came after the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the arrest of Edison Ehie, the Chief of Staff to Fubara, and also linked him to terrorism

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - On Friday, February 2, the Federal High Court, Abuja division, denied the request to dismiss the terrorism charge brought against five supporters of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state.

The terrorism charges against Fubara's supporters remain as the Federal High Court backed IGP's move. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

This is in relation to their alleged involvement in the last attack on the state House of Assembly complex.

As reported by The Nation, the five are Chime Eguma Ezebalike, Prince Lukman Oladele, Kenneth Goodluck Kpasa, Osiga Donald and Ochueja Thankgod.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Justice Bolaji Olajuwon in a ruling on Friday, held that the seven-count charge was properly filed by the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The judge upheld the argument by lawyer to the IGP, Simon Lough (SAN) that the Nigeria Police Force (NGF) is empowered the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022 to institute and prosecute terrorism offences.

However, the defendants had urged the court to dismiss the charge on the grounds that the police lacked the power to prosecute terrorism offences.

Why IGP sued Fubara's CoS and other supporters

Recall that the Inspector General of Police through the Senior Advocate of Nigeria Simon Lough, a Deputy Commissioner of Police had earlier issued an ex parte application against Ehie and the other suspects.

The application was hinged on sections 37, 113, 114, 84, and 184 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, Section 35 of the Nigerian Constitution and 32 of the Police Act, 2020.

The IGP accused the defendants of conspiracy, arson, terrorism, and murder of a Superintendent of Police, Bako Agbashim and five other police informants.

Armed men take over the assembly after explosion

Legit.ng earlier reported that an explosion occurred at the Rivers state house of assembly complex On Sunday night, October 29, 2023. This incident coincided with alleged attempts by some lawmakers to initiate the removal of Governor Fubara from office.

Reports suggest that unknown individuals suspected of arson threw an explosive device into the building around 9:25 p.m., resulting in a fire.

Source: Legit.ng