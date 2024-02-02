The Benue state chapter of the ruling APC has been thrown into a serious crisis, and the position of the chairman threatened

This is because the state chairman of the party, Austin Agada, has been banned from parading himself in that regard

This came after top executives of the party in the state levelled some serious allegations against him, demanding his sack from office, which was achieved

A Benue state high court has issued a restraining order on the All Progressives Congress (APC) suspended chairman, Austin Agada.

The court further backed Agada's suspension as Benue APC chairman. Photo credit: Austin Agada, LegalZoom

The court restrained Agada from parading himself as the chairman of the party following his suspension by his ward chairman and six others on Tuesday, January 30, 2024.

As reported by Channels TV, this came after the APC in the state accused some top government officials of attacking the party's secretariat during a press conference by the Owukpa Ehaje ward one chairman and his executive members.

The ward chairman explained that the entire exco was at the secretariat to pass a vote of confidence on the state chairman and distance themselves from those who suspended him.

Meanwhile, Agada declared the decision as null and void. He told journalists that the plot to remove him as chairman over allegations of anti-party activities was the reason for the attack, The Punch reported.

Also, the spokesperson of the APC, Felix Morka, announced the revocation of the suspension on Wednesday, January 31, in a statement, Premium Times reported.

The NWC directed the chapter to stay in action pending a review of the development by the national body.

APC and Gov Alia clash in Benue

In another development, Legit.ng reported earlier that the APC attacked Governor Hyacinth Alia for suspending the party's primary election for the February 4 bye-election in Benue state.

The bye-election is to fill a vacancy for the seat of Guma 1 state constituency following the appointment of Dr Yamar Ortese as Commissioner for Health and Human Services.

Governor Alia suspended the APC primary, stating threats and hijacked by some party stakeholders who were neither from Guma LGA nor expected to participate in the election.

