The recent kidnap of pupils in Ekiti state, which happened immediately after the killing of prominent monarchs, has become a major discourse in the polity

Nigerians have expressed serious concern as kidnapping has become another lucrative business in Nigeria, with criminal elements cashing out

After abducting the Ekiti pupils, the kidnappers have demanded a ransom of N100 million for their release

Parents of the kidnapped pupils of Apostolic Faith Nursery and Primary School, Emure Ekiti, on Thursday, February 1, pleaded for their immediate rescue.

They lamented that the children have been without food and shelter since their abduction on Monday, January 29, and are being beaten by their abductors.

As reported by Daily Trust, the abductors of the five pupils and four staff of the school have demanded a ransom of N100 million for the release of the victims.

However, parents and other members of the community where the abduction took place have been able to raise N470,000.

A parent, identified simply as Mr Adebisi Jegede, said the abduction has led to depression for relatives of the students who are helpless in rescuing their loved ones from their captors.

Also reacting to the development, the proprietor of the school, Mr Gabriel Adesanya, added that the pupils and staff of the school are being subjected to various maltreatment by the kidnappers as parents have been unable to raise the money demanded.

Meanwhile, the Force spokesperson on Thursday, February 2, disclosed that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has deployed an Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) to the southwest state to flush out marauders killing and maiming in the state.

Muyiwa Adejobi made this known in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme, adding that an arrest had been made in connection to the recent attacks in the state.

This came after two prominent monarchs were accosted and killed by unknown gunmen in the same state.

Ekiti monarchs’ death: 13 suspects arrested

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that 13 suspects had been arrested over the killing of two traditional rulers in Ekiti state. The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) disclosed this on Thursday, February 1.

Its spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme, said:

“Now, we have 13 suspects arrested so far in connection with that incident. And we are sure we are going to get more of these suspects.”

