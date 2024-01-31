Tension as Court Orders Arrest Of Governor Fubara’s Chief Of Staff
- Edison Ehie, the Chief of Staff to Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has been issued a bench warrant
- Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja gave the order on Wednesday, January 31
- The court gave the order following the burning of the Rivers State House of Assembly complex in Port Harcourt.
FCT, Abuja - A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered Edison Ehie, the Chief of Staff to Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara.
Justice Emeka Nwite gave the order against the former factional speaker over the burning of the Rivers State House of Assembly complex, Daily Trust reported.
The Inspector General of Police through the Senior Advocate of Nigeria Simon Lough, a Deputy Commissioner of Police had earlier issued an ex parte application against Ehie and the other suspects.
The application was hinged on sections 37, 113, 114, 84, and 184 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, Section 35 of the Nigerian Constitution and 32 of the Police Act, 2020.
The IGP accused the defendants of conspiracy, arson, terrorism, and murder of a Superintendent of Police, Bako Agbashim and five other police informants.
The judge also ordered the arrest, investigation and trial of Jinjiri Bala, Happy Benedict, Progress Joseph, Adokiye Oyagiri, and Chibuike Peter, also known as Rambo.
Armed men take over the assembly after explosion
Legit.ng earlier reported that an explosion occurred at the Rivers state house of assembly complex On Sunday night, October 29, 2023. This incident coincided with alleged attempts by some lawmakers to initiate the removal of Governor Fubara from office.
Reports suggest that unknown individuals suspected of arson threw an explosive device into the building around 9:25 p.m., resulting in a fire.
Rivers assembly building under demolition
At least 10 bulldozers moved to the state assembly complex demolishedand the building. Ehie led other lawmakers loyal to Governor Fubara to hold plenary in the early morning before the demolition.
It was learnt that Ehie said the assembly complex was due for repairs after the explosion that rocked the building on October 30 this year.
