Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state - Akin Rotimi, the lawmaker representing Ekiti north federal constituency 1, burst into tears on Tuesday, January 30, on the floor of the parliament while discussing the insecurity in his state.

At the plenary of the house of representatives, Rotimi became emotional while reading a motion on the murder of two monarchs in his state, Ekiti.

Legit.ng reports that the incident happened on Monday, January 29 along Ipao-Irele-Oke Ako while the monarchs were returning from Ogbe, a neighbouring town in Yagba West local government area (LGA) of Kogi state.

Rotimi said there has been an increase in criminal activities in Ekiti North 1 (Ikole/Oye) federal constituency in recent times resulting in the lost lives and properties.

While talking about the monarchs, Rotimi, the spokesperson of the house, was sobbing loudly and some of his colleagues had to console him with pats on the back.

2 Ekiti traditional rulers gunned down

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that tragedy struck in Ekiti state as two traditional rulers were attacked and killed by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

Three traditional rulers – the Elesun of Esun-Ekiti, Oba David Babatunde Ogunsakin; and Alara of Ara-Ekiti, Oba Adebayo Fatoba; Onimojo of Imojo-Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Samuel Olusola; were involved in the incident.

Elesun and Onimojo were shot dead by their assailants while the Alara escaped death by whiskers.

Ekiti: Panic as gunmen abduct pupils

Legit.ng also reported that school children numbering six, three teachers and a bus driver have been kidnapped in Emure Ekiti, Ekiti state.

The school bus conveying the children to Eporo-Ekiti was attacked on Monday evening, January 29.

The gunmen were said to have ambushed the school bus carrying pupils of Apostolic Faith Nursery and Primary School to their respective homes.

Oyebanji reacts to monarchs' killing

Meanwhile, Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti state has ordered security agencies in the state to fish out the killers of the two traditional rulers.

Oyebanji said that “no stone will be left unturned in the bid to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

