An update on the tragic armed robbery attack in Ikere-Ekiti on Wednesday, December 13, has been released by the state police command

The update released on Thursday, December 14, confirmed that some items used to perpetrate the robbery had been recovered

According to the Ekiti police command, three cars and two motorcycles were recovered during their robbery investigation

Ado, Ekiti - The Ekiti State Police Command has successfully retrieved three cars and two motorcycles that were employed by the criminals responsible for the bank robbery and fatal shooting of three individuals in Ikere-Ekiti on Wednesday.

According to a press release from DSP Sunday Abutu, the command's spokesperson, issued on Thursday, December 14, in Ado-Ekiti, the police are actively pursuing the escaping suspects, who left the vehicles behind during a high-speed pursuit by the command's personnel.

The statement, as reported by Daily Trust, highlighted that the Commissioner of Police for the state, Ogundare Dare, personally visited the site of the armed robbery to conduct an immediate assessment.

The commissioner expressed dissatisfaction with the incident and instructed the Ikere Area Commander and all Tactical Teams within the command to apprehend and prosecute those responsible.

Police sympathise with family of victims

While sympathising with the affected families, the commissioner urged calm and encouraged everyone to continue their lawful activities.

Emphasising the commitment to bring the perpetrators to justice, the commissioner mentioned that the command's tactical squads and deployed military personnel swiftly engaged the hoodlums during the incident.

The hoodlums abandoned their three vehicles and two motorcycles, which were subsequently recovered and taken to the station.

The commissioner urged the public to share any valuable information about the armed hoodlums with the police.

Source: Legit.ng