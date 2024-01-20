Suspected armed abductors have reportedly kidnapped some travellers at the boundary of Ondo and Ekiti states

The attackers were said to have ambushed the passengers between Ikere-Ekiti and Iju in Ondo state

Two vehicles which had no occupants in them and were riddled with bullets, were found at the scene of the incident

Akure, Ondo state - Kidnapping gangs, known locally as 'bandits' have reportedly abducted an unspecified number of travellers along Akure/lkere expressway in Ondo state.

The attack reportedly occurred on Thursday night, January 18, with two vehicles parked along the road. The vehicles - a Toyota Corolla and a white Toyota Highlander - were riddled with bullets.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper, the police spokesperson in Ondo state, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed the ugly incident.

A report by The Punch noted that the men of the anti-kidnapping section of the command are currently combing some forests in Ekiti and Ondo states.

Police official, Odunlami, told the press about the attack:

“There is no official report from the family or families of the owner of the two vehicles found at the scene of the incident and no report of missing people in the state.”

However, Odunlami assured that the state police command would soon unravel what truly happened and rescue the victims if it was a case of abduction.

Legit.ng reports that kidnapping for ransom has been a major problem in Nigeria with criminal gangs targeting highways, apartments and even seizing students from schools.

Nigerian law bans paying ransom to kidnappers.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu came to office in May 2023 vowing to tackle Nigeria's insecurity, mainly banditry and insurgency. But critics say the kidnapping crisis is getting out of control.

Bandits abduct 2 at Abuja Army estate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that kidnappers stormed the Nigeria Post Army estate in Abuja on Thursday night, January 18, and kidnapped two people.

The incident, which happened at about 10:00 p.m. in Phase II area, had gunmen who came into the estates and took away the wife and one of the in-laws of one Barrister Cyril Adikwu.

