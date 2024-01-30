Some students have become victims of a recent attack by unknown gunmen in Ekiti state

This is as some schoolchildren of an unidentified school were kidnapped on Monday, January 29, by gunmen and taken to an unknown destination

This happened the same day two prominent monarchs were killed in Ekiti state, further threatening the security of the good people of the state

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Unknown gunmen on Monday evening, January 29, kidnapped an unspecified number of schoolchildren in the Emure local government area of Ekiti state.

No comment has been received from the Ekiti state police command. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

As reported by Vanguard, although the details are still very sketchy, however, the abducted children were said to be students of a yet-to-be disclosed school.

Legit.ng understands that the students were being conveyed in their school bus and were at the Eporo-Ekiti boundary when the incident happened.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The number of students in the kidnappers’ den remains unknown and the Ekiti state police command is yet to confirm the incident.

2 Ekiti traditional rulers gunned down

Meanwhile, the incident happened after two traditional rulers in the Ikole local government area of Ekiti state were killed by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

The monarchs were allegedly ambushed and killed by the arm-wielding attackers along Ipao-Irele-Oke Ako while returning from Ogbe, a neighbouring town in Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi state.

It was reliably gathered that the vehicle conveying three monarchs was accosted, and Oba Ogunsakin and Oba Olatunji were killed. At the same time, the Alara of Ara-Ekiti, Oba Adebayo Fatoba, escaped from the scene.

Ekiti governor, Oyebanji reacts as gunmen kill 2 traditional rulers

In a related development, Legit.ng reported earlier that Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti state has ordered security agencies in the state to fish out the killers of the two traditional rulers.

According to The Punch, Oyebanji said that: “no stone will be left unturned in the bid to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

This was contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode on Monday, January 29.

Source: Legit.ng