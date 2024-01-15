The Ekiti state university teaching hospital (EKSUTH) has been attacked by some unknown persons injuring staff and facilities

Prof. Kayode Olabanji, the chief medical director, said the incident happened as a result of the death of a man

Olabanji disclosed that the hoodlums went away with the remains of the deceased during the incident on Monday

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti: The Ekiti state university teaching hospital (EKSUTH) in Ado Ekiti has been attacked by some hoodlums who vandalised its accident and emergency complex after a man reportedly died.

Prof. Kayode Olabanji, the chief medical director of the teaching hospital, condemned the incident on Monday, January 15, The Punch reported.

Hoodlums attacked Ekiti state teaching hospital Photo Credit: Biodun Oyebanji

Why hoodlums attacked Ekiti teaching hospital

According to the report, the hoodlums were angry about the death of the man and therefore forced themselves onto the premises and went away with the deceased body from the Accident and Emergency Ward on Monday morning.

According to a statement by Rolake Adewumi, the head of the corporate affairs department, the management will not tolerate any attack on its member staff in the hospital.

According to Olabanji, the management of EKSUTH and the police authorities have met with the state chairman of the Road Transport Association, and he had been mandated to produce the head of the attackers because the management has learnt that the person involved is a member of the union.

Police vow to resist further attacks on Ekiti Teaching Hospital

The statement partly read:

"The management has stationed four armed policemen at the Accident and Emergency as well as two armed policemen at the main gate to strengthen the security of the hospital until further notice.”

Olabanji further stressed that the police in the Oke-Ila Division have assured that there would be frequent patrol at the hospital premises.

