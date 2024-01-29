Some unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have reportedly killed two traditional rulers from Ekiti state

Elesun of Esun, Oba Babatunde Ogunsakin and Olumojo of Imojo, Oba Samuel Olatunji, were the traditional rulers killed on their way from Kogi

Another traditional ruler, Alara of Ara-Ekiti, Oba Adebayo Fatoba, who was in the same vehicle with them, reportedly managed to escape from the scene of the attack

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti - Ekiti state has been thrown into another tension as gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Monday evening, January 29, killed two traditional rulers in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

The traditional rulers were the Elesun of Esun, Oba Babatunde Ogunsakin and Olumojo of Imojo, Oba Samuel Olatunji.

Gunmen killed two Ekiti traditional rulers Photo Credit: Biodun Oyebanji

Source: Twitter

How two traditional rulers were killed in Ekiti

The monarchs were allegedly ambushed and killed by the arm-wielding attackers along Ipao-Irele-Oke Ako while returning from Ogbe, a neighbouring town in Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi state.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

It was reliably gathered that the vehicle conveying three monarchs was accosted, and Oba Ogunsakin and Oba Olatunji were killed while the Alara of Ara-Ekiti, Oba Adebayo Fatoba, escaped from the scene.

Sources said the monarchs were returning from Ogbe in Kogi state in a vehicle driven by the Alara when the armed men struck.

When contacted, the police spokesman in the state, Sunday Abutu, said: “I will get the details and get back please.”

Ekiti council chair confirmed killing of 2 monarchs by gunmen

The chairman of the Ajoni Local Council Development Area, Micheal Ogungbemi, confirmed the incident to our correspondent.

Ogungbemi, who lamented the killing of the revered traditional rulers, said he had mobilised local security outfits, including the Amotekun corps, to comb the forest in a bid to arrest the perpetrators.

His comment partly reads:

“I can confirm that two traditional rulers, the Elesun of Esun-Ekiti and Onimojo of Imojo-Ekiti, were killed by the gunmen who ambushed them.

“The Alara of Ara-Ekiti managed to escape from the incident, he was the one driving when the incident happened."

Source: Legit.ng