Oja, Edo state - Tension has engulfed Ojah community in Akoko-Edo local government area (LGA) of Edo state.

This was as some youths in the community allegedly attacked and set ablaze the palace of the Olojah of Ojah, Oba Okogbe Lawani, Nigerian Tribune reported on Tuesday, January 30.

There was trouble in Ojah community in Akoko-Edo local government area of Edo state recently. Photo credits: Pious Utomi Ekpei, Emmanuel Arewa

Source: Getty Images

Edo: Rampaging youths burn palace

Legit.ng gathered that the reported arson happened on Sunday, January 28.

It was gathered that trouble started when a woman died, and after some findings, it was said that the deceased was killed by the shrine in Ojah.

A villager said:

“So the community wanted to bury the woman as usual, which is the sky burial that is throwing the dead bodies in the shrine on the hills.”

Oba Lawani reportedly advocated for the stoppage of that type of burial, but the rampaging youths allegedly suspected insincerity on the part of the traditional leader who they believed had invited security agents.

A source said:

“In the process, the youths decided to engage the security agents, attacked the security agents with stones and pushed them away, and in their anger, attacked the palace of the traditional ruler.

“They vandalised the palace and completely burnt the traditional ruler’s SUV car parked in the compound.”

Although the incident happened two days ago, Legit.ng learnt that there is still anxiety in the community.

When contacted, Chidi Nwabuzor, the police spokesperson in the state, said he was still waiting for reports from the divisional police officer (DPO) in the area.

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng