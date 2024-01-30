Ekiti state governor Biodun Oyebanji has reacted to the gruesome killing of two prominent traditional rulers

Oyebanji said no stone will be left unturned as he ordered security agencies in the state to fish out the killers

The governor urged the people of the two towns to refrain from taking the laws into their own hands

Ekiti state - Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti state has ordered security agencies in the state to fish out the killers of the two traditional rulers - the Elesun of Esun, Oba Babatunde Ogunsakin and Olumojo of Imojo, Oba Samuel Olatunji.

According to The Punch, Oyebanji said that “no stone will be left unturned in the bid to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

This was contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode on Monday, January 29.

The governor also urged the people of the two towns to remain calm and refrain from taking the laws into their own hands, saying, “Government would ensure that justice is served.

Oyebanji charged security agencies in the state “to remain vigilant and resolute in the efforts to stamp out crime and criminality from the state.”

He added that his administration will provide necessary support for security agencies in the state.

The governor also said his administration will not stop deploying technology for crime detection and prevention in the state.

2 Ekiti traditional rulers gunned down

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ekiti state was thrown into another tension as gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Monday evening, January 29, killed two traditional rulers in the Ikole local government area of Ekiti state.

The monarchs were allegedly ambushed and killed by the arm-wielding attackers along Ipao-Irele-Oke Ako while returning from Ogbe, a neighbouring town in Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi state.

It was reliably gathered that the vehicle conveying three monarchs was accosted, and Oba Ogunsakin and Oba Olatunji were killed. At the same time, the Alara of Ara-Ekiti, Oba Adebayo Fatoba, escaped from the scene.

