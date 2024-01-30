President Bola Tinubu has received the killing of two traditional rulers in Ekiti state with grief, adding that it was mindless and brutal

The president promised justice for the family and community of the deceased while commiserating with the state governor, Biodun Oyebanji

According to the president, security agencies have been directed to fish out the perpetrators and bring them to justice

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has expressed grief over the killing of two traditional rulers in Ekiti state on Monday, January 29. The president vowed that the perpetrators of the Ajoni killings in the state would not escape justice.

The president, in a statement on Tuesday, January 30, ordered that the ten persons, including six pupils, a school bus driver and three teachers, who some assailants kidnapped on Monday night, should be rescued with immediate effect.

Tinubu reacts to the killing of traditional rulers in Ekiti Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

The assailants, who were suspected to be herders, were said to have attacked three traditional rulers in the Ekiti community on Monday. The monarchs killed during the attacks are Onimojo of Imojo-Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Samuel Olusola, and the Elesun of Esun-Ekiti, Oba David Babatunde Ogunsola, The Nation reported.

Tinubu on killing and kidnapping in Ekiti

Reacting to the incidents in a statement by his spokesperson on Tuesday, Tinubu condemned the attacks and described the development as mindless and brutal.

While commiserating with the families and people of the deceased, the governor of Ekiti state, Biodun Oyebanji, President Tinubu, assured Nigerians that the required attention was being given to the security architecture.

His statement reads in part:

“It is with grief that President Bola Tinubu receives the news of the killing of two traditional rulers in Ekiti State, the Onimojo of Imojo-Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Samuel Olusola, and the Elesun of Esun-Ekiti, Oba David Babatunde Ogunsola."

Gunmen kill two traditional rulers in Ekiti

Legit.ng earlier reported that some unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have reportedly killed two traditional rulers from Ekiti state.

Elesun of Esun, Oba Babatunde Ogunsakin and Olumojo of Imojo, Oba Samuel Olatunji, were the traditional rulers killed on their way from Kogi.

Another traditional ruler, Alara of Ara-Ekiti, Oba Adebayo Fatoba, who was in the same vehicle with them, reportedly managed to escape from the attack scene.

Source: Legit.ng