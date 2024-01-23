Abdulmajid Kwamanda: Kano Governor Told to Arrest Ex Commissioner Who Threatened to Kill Judges
- A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dawisu, has expressed hope that the government of Abba Kabir Yusuf will arrest its former commissioner and adviser, who threatened to kill judges
- Dawisu's call comes after the DSS arrested a Kano-based politician, Abdulmajid Danbilki Kwamanda, over his alleged threat to mobilise the masses to begin an uprising and make Kano ungovernable
- Legit.ng reports that Kano is one of Nigeria's most volatile states, with a high risk of security threat when it comes to political affairs
Kano, Kano state - Salihu Tanko-Yakasai, commonly called Dawisu, a one-time media adviser to the immediate past governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje, has urged the Abba Kabir Yusuf administration to arrest its former commissioner, who issued a death threat to the judges of the governorship election petition tribunal.
Legit.ng recalls that Adamu Aliyu Kibiya, then-Kano state commissioner of lands, in September 2023, promised to unleash mayhem on residents of the state — one worse than the insurgency residents of neighbouring Kaduna and Zamfara are experiencing.
Kano political rivalry lingers
Suggesting that judges of the tribunal may have been bribed to rule against his party, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Aliyu said if the tribunal judges ruled against his party in the petition before it, they may pay with their lives.
Subsequently, Governor Yusuf sacked Aliyu. Also, the tribunal and Appeal Court ruled against the NNPP. Eventually, the party received a favourable judgement at the Supreme Court.
On Tuesday evening, January 23, Hassan Sani Tukur, Governor Yusuf’s senior special assistant on new media, said via X (formerly Twitter) that the government welcomes constructive criticism and “is most receptive to the opposition that is in line with the law because it forms the core tenets of democracy".
The governor's aide added that "what the government would not tolerate is incitement, defamation and assassination of character”.
Tukur's post was against the backdrop of the Department of State Services (DSS) arresting a Kano-based politician, Abdulmajid Danbilki Kwamanda, over his alleged threat to mobilise the masses to start an uprising and make Kano ungovernable.
Quoting the tweet on Tuesday, January 23, Dawisu, a former governorship candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in Kano state, wrote:
“This is a welcome development. We need sanity in Kano. But I hope the government will equally arrest its former commissioner and adviser, who threatened to kill judges.”
Kano gov sacks commissioner Aliyu
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Yusuf fired Aliyu for threatening tribunal judges.
Commissioner of Information, Baba Halilu Dantiye, disclosed this while addressing journalists at Government House.
