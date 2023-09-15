The Kano State Commissioner of Land and Physical Planning, Adamu Kibiya, has been sacked for threatening tribunal judges

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf ordered the immediate dismissal of Kibiya on Friday evening, September 15

The commissioner was captured in a viral video on social media issuing death threats to judges presiding over the state governorship election petitions

Kano state - Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has fired Commissioner of Land and Physical Planning, Adamu Kibiya for threatening tribunal judges.

As reported by Daily Trust, Commissioner of Information, Baba Halilu Dantiye, disclosed this while addressing journalists at Government House, Kano, on Friday, September 15.

Governor Abba Yusuf fires Commissioner for threatening tribunal judges Photo Credit: @Kyusufabba

Source: Twitter

Governor Yusuf orders the immediate dismissal of the commissioner

Dantiye said Governor Yusuf had directed the immediate dismissal of Kibiya.

Kibiya was reportedly captured in a viral video asking judges presiding over the Kano governorship elections petition to choose between their lives and their work while delivering the judgement.

Speaking during a protest organised by members of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano state, Kibiya said:

“People voted for us and some people are attempting to do injustice. We want to tell the judges that we will not accept this. Any judge that is willing to deprive us of our rights will regret it. Whatever will happen, we won’t care…”

Kano commissioner issues death threat to tribunal judges

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the commissioner of land and survey in Kano, Adamu Aliyu Kibiya, has issued a death threat to the judges of the state's Election Petition Tribunal.

Aliyu also promised to unleash mayhem on residents of the state, one worse than the insurgency residents of Borno are confronted with.

APC accuses Kano NNPP-led govt of trying to defame tribunal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the New Nigeria People’s Party government (NNPP) in Kano State of an alleged N10 million bribe to judges at the election tribunal.

The Spokesman for Gawuna-Gari Campaign Council, Malam Muhammad Garba, disclosed this in a statement while reacting to the allegation made by Justice Flora Azinge that some senior lawyers were attempting to bribe judges in her team,

Source: Legit.ng