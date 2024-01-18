The Supreme Court affirmed the election of Kano state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, whose victory at the March 2023 poll was earlier overturned by the tribunal and Appeal Court

The Supreme Court set aside the concurrent decisions of the two lower courts which had sacked the governor from office over alleged irregularities during the March 2023 disputed election

Following the ruling, the ancient city of Kano erupted in celebrations, with some unscrupulous elements trying to cause violence

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria

Kano, Kano state - The police in Kano on Wednesday, January 17, said it arrested five persons for instigating violence while celebrating the Supreme Court's judgement on the state governorship election.

The state commissioner of police (CP), Usaini Gumel, said five persons were arrested following a clash between jubilant supporters of the governor and his party, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), and supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Gaya local government area (LGA).

APC tried unsuccessfully to displace the NNPP in Kano. Photo credits: Abba Kabir Yusuf, Nasiru Gawuna

Source: Facebook

Gumel said:

“We have since arrested five suspects, while two victims are on admission at the General Hospital, Gaya."

According to the police boss, the suspects would be charged and arraigned in court.

Kano: Tinubu shunned Ganduje’s pressure, Yusuf

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Abba Kabir Yusuf, governor of Kano state, said President Bola Tinubu shunned the national chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje’s pressure, to influence the Supreme Court’s judgement.

In a statement by the director general of media and publicity at Kano government, Kano, Bature Tofa, Yusuf alleged that his predecessor, Ganduje, pressured President Tinubu to influence the court’s verdict but Tinubu did not yield to the entreaty.

Kano: Tinubu’s non-interference saved democracy

Legit.ng also reported that Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa hailed President Tinubu's hands-off approach to the Supreme Court's decisions on governorship disputes.

He emphasised that this non-interference has safeguarded the nation's democracy and restored confidence in the judiciary.

APC wanted to seize Kano, Galadima

Meanwhile, Buba Galadima, a prominent member of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), has said there would have been a crisis if the Supreme Court had removed Governor Yusuf.

Galadima suggested that there was an orchestrated effort to seize control from the NNPP in Kano, especially after the party ousted the APC in the recent election.

Source: Legit.ng