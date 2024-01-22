An emerging report has confirmed that President Bola Tinubu has urged the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, to mend relations with Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso and others willing to align with the party.

The plea was made in a meeting with Kano APC Stakeholders shortly after the Supreme Court affirmed Abba Yusuf as the Governor of Kano State.

It was gathered that a deal had been reached between APC and NNPP in Kano. Photo Credit: Rabiu Kwankwaso/Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

The President encouraged all party stakeholders in the state to engage in constructive dialogue with individuals, groups, or political entities willing to join the party, emphasising the importance of fostering unity, progress, and development within the state.

As reported by Politics Digest, the President's unexpected order surprised everyone present at the meeting.

It was gathered that the President inquired if anyone had objections, and all the stakeholders responded affirmatively, complying with the President's instructions.

The President expressed dissatisfaction with a stakeholder's suggestion to appoint the APC candidate to a specific position, and the President visibly disapproved of this proposal.

During the meeting, a reliable source revealed that invitations had been extended to significant figures in the NNPP, including the governor, to join the APC.

The governor and others have expressed interest but requested additional time to consult with their national leader, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

The proposed offer to the NNPP entails a 50% stake in the party leadership, spanning from the ward to the state level.

Additionally, the governor was urged to make more appointments to facilitate the integration of original APC members.

It remains uncertain whether the governor and Sen. Kwankwaso will ultimately accept the offer.

In attendance at the gathering were various notable figures, such as Barau Jibrin, the Deputy President of the Senate; Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, the APC gubernatorial candidate for 2023; Abdullahi Gwarzo, the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development; Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure, the Minister of State for the FCT, and Alhassan Ado Doguwa, the Former House Leader, among other distinguished individuals.

