Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham recently stirred reactions online with a comment she shared on social media hours after the AMVCA went viral

The movie star had shared a picture of the director of the African Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) on her page, hailing her for producing a fantastic award ceremony

Toyin Abraham's post hailing Busola Tejumola came hours after the actress had gone haywire on Instagram to celebrate Kehinde Bankole after she won the Best Actress at the AMVCA

A post shared online by Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham about the recently concluded AMVCAs has sparked massive reactions online.

The Alakada star recently reacted to the AMVCA show held on Saturday, May 11, 2024, with a post on her page hailing the lead director of the award ceremony.

Toyin Abraham hails AMVCA after its 2024 award ceremony; fans note it is a jab aimed at Funke Akindele. Photo credit: @toyin_abraham/@busola.tejumola/@funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

In her post, Toyin hailed Busola Tejumola, the ceremony organiser, noting that the 2024 show is the best AMVCA she has been to since it started a decade ago.

She wrote on her saying this is the best and realest AMVCA ever. Toyin Abraham further hailed Busola Tejumola, noting that she did well and loves her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Read an excerpt of Toyin's comment below:

"Best and realest AMVCA ever well done Busola Tejumola. You did well and yes we love you."

See Toyin Abraham's post below:

Netizens react to Toyin Abraham's comment

Toyin's comment didn't go down well with many netizens, especially fans of Nollywood actress Funke Akindele.

Netizens noted that Toyin's comment was a subtle dig at the Jenifa star. Barely 24 hours after Toyin Abraham had hailed the organisers of the AMVCA, a video of hailing Kehinde Bankole for winning the Best Actress in Africa ahead of Funke Akindele emerged online.

Many who have seen this video have noted it's filled with subtle jabs. Funke Akindele has never won the gong for the best actress in Nigeria nor beyond the country's borders.

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Toyin Abraham's post:

@shegzie_don:

"Everything sha get meaning. Take your sides."

@asiwaju4ever:

"Everyone don sabi say the babe no get brain na, And she can't even reach 1/4 of funke success and class, not even in her next life!! We saw how she was full of joy when ATCJ wasn't recognized, Alabosi oshi!!"

@megadiva196:

"Still she wont be bigger than Funke."

@damlizxy:

"She is right this is the best so far."

@impressionsbytolanicoker:

"But she made her money… She made billions if I’m right."

@inumidun_:

"She’s not trolling anyone, you people should not cause trouble."

@angeloo_aa0:

"I knew she'd be happy, Funke is nobody's mate still."

@brilliant_fash:

"Still she can never reach Funke."

@akuabata_mongs:

"You all cant rule out that she isnt trolling Funke. They are mostly very envious of themselves in dat industry and consumed with insatiable appetitie to outdo or see d next fail."

Neo, Venita bag best-dressed awards at AMVCA

In other reports about the AMVCA, Legit.ng recalls reporting that BBNaija cousins Neo Akpofure and Venita rocked lovely matching outfits to represent their Itsekiri heritage during the AMVCA cultural night.

The duo's attire evoked royalty vibes, which seemed to pay off as they were announced as the best-dressed male and female celebrities as the party ended.

They individually won N1 million each as a reward.

Source: Legit.ng