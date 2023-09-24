The tribunal verdict which sacked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf led to new and troubling developments in Kanos state

The judges who delivered the verdict claimed they were driven out of the state by NNPP supporters and

Justice Benson Anya, however, warned that judges would no longer be intimated in their course to deliver justice

The Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which on Wednesday, September 20, voided the declaration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf as the winner of the March 18 governorship election, has come down hard on party supporters for threatening the lives of the panelists while the trial was on.

The tribunal that sacked Governor Yusuf accused members of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) of ‘chasing’ the panelists out of Kano, saying that such conduct smacked of terrorism and anarchy.

It declared that no judge worth his salt would abandon the course of justice for intimidation.

A member of the Kano State tribunal, Justice Benson Anya, said in his judgment that it was wrong of any individual or group to “threaten the entire polity of Kano State with violence” because of a court decision, The Nation reported.

“Kano State, as we all know, is a cradle of civilization. No party on account of losing a case or on the basis of speculation of the possible loss of a case threatens to go on the rampage against the Court and Honourable Judges.

“It is wrong to threaten the entire polity of Kano State with violence. A party must not threaten terrorism and mayhem on the people.

“The decision of the court must not be taken personal as to warrant an attack and violence against the Judiciary functionaries as threatened by the agents of the 2nd and 3rd Respondents.”

Shehu Sani faults the Kano tribunal's description of NNPP supporters

Former Kaduna senator, Shehu Sani appeared unimpressed on Saturday, September 23, with the tribunal’s choice of words in its condemnation of the NNPP supporters.

Sani, writing on his X page (formerly Twitter), underlined such words as “the gang of Red Cap wearers who like a violent and terrorist cult…”; “…disgruntled bandits parading as politicians is hereby condemned”; and “…threatened fire and brimstone by bitter losers,” which he did not find amusing.

He tweeted:

"In the Tribunal Judgement that was crafted to remove Osun Governor Adeleke,Buga dance was http://mentioned.In the tribunal Judgment that was crafted to remove Kano’s Governor Abba Yusuf,this is the pattern."

Tribunal sacks Kano governor, Yusuf

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigerians Peoples Party (NNPP) was sacked by the Kano state governorship election petition tribunal.

The tribunal declared the APC candidate, Gawuna, the winner of the Kano state governorship elections held on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

The verdict is seen as a win for Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the APC; and a loss for Kwankwaso.

