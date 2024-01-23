The People's Democratic Party (PDP) has been taunted to fail before the next general election cycle in 2027

This was an assertion by Bashir Ahmad, a former media aide to ex-president Muhammadu Buhari

He stated that this could only happen if there were a reconciliation between Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso and Dr Abdullahi Ganduje

The political dilemma and permutations in Kano state have continued to gain national interest since the Supreme Court verdict of the gubernatorial election dispute.

Bashir Ahmad, former media aide to ex-president Muhammadu Buhari, has also jumped into the conversation on Kano politics.

Politics in Kano has been dicey over the past few weeks, and imminent changes might occur in the coming week. Photo Credit: Rabiu Kwankwaso/Bashir Ahmad/Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

Ahmad reflected on the feud between Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso and Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, both ex-Kanov governors seeking to annex the political structure of Kano.

Recall that there is ongoing speculation over a series of meetings staged to help resolve the long-standing feud between both Kano political stalwarts.

Another report confirmed that President Tinubu had instructed Ganduje to let down his guard and end his feud with Kwankwaso.

It was gathered that this appeal was made during a gathering with Kano APC Stakeholders following the Supreme Court's confirmation of Abba Yusuf as the Governor of Kano State.

It was reported that the President urged party members in the region to participate in positive discussions with individuals, groups, or political entities interested in joining the party.

He underscored the significance of promoting unity, progress, and development within the state.

Reacting to this development, Ahmad, in a social media post on X, said:

"The likely reconciliation between Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso and Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje will be a significant setback for the major opposition party, PDP.

"When our party, the APC, regains its base in Kano, we can declare tomorrow’s game over already."

Netizens react to Bashir Ahmad's assertion

Meanwhile, Ahmad's assertions did not go unnoticed as netizens on social media reacted to his post.

@A_Y_Rafindadi wrote:

"Indeed, the potential reconciliation between Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso and Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje poses a considerable challenge for the major opposition party, PDP.

"If the APC regains its stronghold in Kano, it could significantly impact tomorrow's political landscape. Stay tuned for unfolding developments."

In a contrasting manner, an X handle, Nigerian Polls, wrote:

"Oga Kano doesn't translate to the whole of the north and besides, with the current hardship in the country.

"If you don't play your A game, you will have no state left come the next election."

President Tinubu told to sack Ganduje, APC reacts

In another report, the APC in Kano state has reiterated its call for the defection of Rabiu Kwankwaso into its camp.

However, the leader of the party's youth wing in the state has frowned at the call seeking the sack of APC chairman Abdullahi Ganduje.

This comes amid Ganduje's failure to deliver the state to the APC during the 2023 governorship election.

