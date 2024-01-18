The national chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, has exonerated INEC from the challenges of violence and insecurity during elections in Nigeria

Ganduje declared that politicians should be held responsible for the problem of elections in Nigeria

Ganduje, a former governor of Kano state, stated this during a visit by INEC officials to the national secretariat of the APC for verification

FCT, Abuja - Abdullahi Ganduje, national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has said politicians are the biggest problems confronting elections in Nigeria.

Ganduje said contrary to what some people believe, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is not the biggest problem of elections.

'INEC not biggest problem of elections' - Ganduje

As reported by Daily Trust, the APC leader spoke on Wednesday, January, 17, at the APC national secretariat in Abuja when he hosted a team of INEC officials who were on a verification visit.

Arise Television also noted Ganduje's stance.

He said:

“I know one of the biggest problems of INEC in conducting elections is insecurity. Everyone will say INEC, but it’s the politicians.

“So, in order to understand the rules and regulations of elections, in order to understand what is required to be a civilised politician, our institution will be educating our people from time to time so that they can abide by the rules and it will be going digital."

