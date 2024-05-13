A Nigerian barber based in Abuja has embarked on a serious mission to give ace Nigerian singer, Davido, a haircut

A video showed him standing on the road with his tools packaged inside a box while awaiting recognition from the singer

Social media users reacted to the post with some netizens drumming support for him and praying that his desire gets fulfilled

A Nigerian barber, Kelvin Classic, has expressed his determination to give popular Nigerian singer, Davido, a free haircut.

In a video shared online, he reiterated his decision never to relent until he gets recognised by the singer.

Abuja barber desires to give Davido a free haircut Photo credit: @kelvin_classic/TikTok.

Abuja barber shares chat with Davido

The barber identified @kelvin_classic opened his chat with the singer revealing the messages he sent about his mission.

According to him, his biggest dream in life was to give the father of five a free haircut at any state in the country.

In his words:

"My dream is to be able to give you a free haircut one day as a professional barber. I'm in Abuja if you give me this opportunity the next day I will be in Lagos or anywhere you are in Nigeria. Pls this is my biggest dream."

Reactions as barber desires to meet Davido

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to share their thoughts about the clip.

@God Bless America said:

"Na Fc go give you opportunity fast tag Wiz."

@30 BG for life said:

"But then hope say u no go if e no reply u because baba engagement chok."

@Mc simplex said:

"After Una don insult am make una Dey play go meet una kid."

@brymoohh said:

"Abeg make una stop dey use my idolo for cruise."

@Shima wrote:

"will God will locate you both."

@Vuitton added:

"You go wait tire."

Watch the video below:

Barber celebrates giving Davido a haircut

