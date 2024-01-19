The governor of Plateau state has expressed worry over the fate of the sacked lawmakers

Governor Caleb Mutfwang after he met with Tinubu at the Villa, said all possible solutions, politically and legally, would be explored

Mutfwang maintained that his government will ensure peace is restored to Plateau state and that the political crisis fueling tension will be resolved

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau state has weighed in on the sacking of some lawmakers in the state by the Court of Appeal.

Speaking on Friday, January 19, in Abuja, Mutfwang disclosed that his state would be seeking both legal and political ways of resolving the crisis that has led to the sack of the lawmakers from the state, The Nation reported.

Recall that the Court of Appeal had in November 2023, sacked 16 members of the Plateau state House of Assembly, five members of the House of Representatives, and two senators, all of whom vied for the offices on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), over a pre-election matter.

Meanwhile, the state House of Assembly is scheduled to resume next week with fears being expressed that the eight PDP members remaining after the appeal court sacked others, may not inaugurate the new members having already met the required threshold for a quorum.

Reacting to the development, Governor Mutfwang, during a visit to the Aso Villa in Abuja, said all possible options are being considered, Premium Times reported.

The governor further noted that he was at the Villa on a thank-you visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for not interfering in the functions of the judiciary.

This comes after his Supreme Court victory, a judgement delivered on Friday, Janaury 12 that reversed his sack and affirmed him as the governor of Plateau state.

Mutfwang said:

“Yes, I think this is an ongoing discussion and I can’t tell you anything now, because we are looking at all the possible solutions, legally, politically or otherwise, to ensure that… my interest is to have a peaceful state that I can focus on development and governance. And therefore, we want to ensure that we reduce all areas of friction as much as we can.

“I want to particularly thank Nigerians for the interest they have shown in the Plateau situation. We do not take it for granted. And I believe that out of the Plateau situation, our jurisprudence will be enriched and justice will find sure footing in Nigeria are the future. That’s the much I can say.”

Mutfwang speaks on his meeting with Tinubu

When asked why he was at the Villa, Mutfwang said:

“I came to see the President purposely to say a very big thank you to Mr. President, for keeping democracy alive in Nigeria."

