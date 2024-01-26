The youths disturbing the peace of the good people of Mantu in Plateau state have been apprehended

The Nigerian Army confirmed this development to newsmen on Friday, via a statement

During the gun battle, troops of Operation of Safe Haven, "successfully recovered a significant arsenal of weapons"

Operatives of the Nigerian Army, have apprehended some youths who reportedly launched an assault on troops deployed to maintain peace and security during the recent curfew imposed by Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau state.

Men of the Nigerian Army’s Operation Safe Haven nabbed the angry youths causing mayhem in the Kerang Mangu local government area of the state.

The spokesman for Operation Safe Haven, Captian Oya James, made this known in a statement issued on Friday, January 26, 2024, and shared on its website X @HQNigerianArmy.

According to the Army, not only did the youths violently attack Airforce Personnel enforcing the 24-hour curfew, but they also went on to attack other members of the community, looting properties along the way.

Captain James further explains that the youths’ attack included firing at the troops’ patrol vehicles, thereby posing a significant threat to the safety of both the military personnel and the community at large.

The spokesman strongly condemned the action of the youths and disclosed further that men of the force had been able to successfully apprehend the perpetrators and seized a cache of dangerous weapons used in the assault.

"The military assures the people of Plateau State that every effort will be made to ensure the safety and security of all law-abiding citizens. We call for the cooperation of the community in providing information that may lead to the apprehension of any individuals involved in unlawful activities.

"We remain committed to working in partnership with the people of Plateau State to foster a peaceful and secure environment for all," part of the statement reads.

Plateau killings: Military opens up on reason behind incessant attacks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the military attributes the crisis in the Mangu LGA of Plateau state to factors such as herder militia, cattle rustling, and various other elements.

Major General Edward Buba, the Director of Defence Media Operations, conveyed this information during a news conference in Abuja on Thursday, January 25, addressing the actions of Nigeria's Armed Forces.

He mentioned that special forces have been dispatched to critical areas in the state to manage and control the ongoing situation.

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa condemns Plateau killings

Meanwhile, Ahmed Musa, the Captain of the Super Eagles, has sent an important message to residents and leaders in Plateau state.

Reacting to the unrest in the state, the Nigerian striker called for calm and urged residents to embrace unity and progress in the land.

Musa maintained strongly that the differences in our religion as Nigerians should not tear us apart but bring us together.

