Just In: Court of Appeal Sacks 3 PDP Lawmakers in Plateau
- The appellate court in Abuja has sacked at least three Plateau State House of Assembly lawmakers
- These lawmakers were said to be members of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Peoples (PDP)
- The development has sparked outrage from residents in Plateau as it continues the thread of opposition being sacked by the appeal court
FCT, Abuja - The court of appeal has continued its purge of opposition parties in power as it sacked three federal lawmakers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
As reported by Daily Trust, the appellate court in Abuja sacked three state house of assembly lawmakers in Plateau state.
These lawmakers are Happiness Akawu (Pengana), Ibrahim Agbalak (Rukuba) and Nanbol Rimvyat (Langtang North Central).
The verdict was passed on Sunday, November 19, the same day the appellate court sacked Governor Caleb Mutfwang, also a PDP member.
Youths protest
Reacting to this development, some residents of Jos, the Plateau state capital, demanded a review of the judgement.
These residents urged Nigeria's National Judicial Council (NJC) to revisit the judgement and reverse the unjust verdict.
According to The Guardian, Philemon Jangkam, the youth leader of Angwan Rukuba Junction, said:
“We started noticing the injustice right from the court of appeal judgments that sacked Isaac Kwallu, Simon Mwadkon and other lawmakers.
"We the youth of this community are not happy and we will not accept this judgment. We will continue to protest until this judgment and the ones that sacked our National Assembly members are reviewed.”
PDP reacts
The party's National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, informed reporters that the PDP is aware of the developments in Plateau.
He emphasised that the party had previously advocated for the disbandment of the Plateau Appeal Panel.
The objective is establishing a new panel to dispense justice impartially and without bias.
Plateau governor takes action as appeal court sacks him
Meanwhile, Plateau governor Caleb Mutfwang has said the verdict of the Appeal Court that nullified his election is a temporary setback.
Mutfwang expressed optimism that the 'mandate overwhelmingly given to him' by the people of Plateau state would be restored.
He has instructed his legal team to file an appeal against the appellant court's verdict at the Supreme Court.
